Man missing since Christmas Day

Gardaí are trying to trace 43-year-old Michael McGowan of Coney Island, Sligo who has been missing since 25th December 2017.

Michael is described as 6'4", 15 stone, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 0719157000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.