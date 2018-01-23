So male extras are needed for the TV series Vikings....

The company tasked with finding extras for hit television series 'Vikings' are looking for hundreds of adult males to take part in scenes being shot over the coming weeks.

It's not specifically requested but we'd imagine that impressive and suitably Viking inspired facial hair will be a huge plus!

The only main requirements are that the applicants are at least 5 feet 8 inches tall and all candidates must be Irish based with valid work visas.

The work will be physical, so if you have any previous martial arts/ fighting experience and are in a good state of fitness,

you are asked to download an application form here. Fill it in, attach a current picture of yourself in all your bearded gloryand post it back to:

Extras Department “Vikings 6” VK SIX PRODUCTIONS DAC, Ashford Film Studios, Ballyhenry, Ashford, Co. Wicklow