Three men appear in court charged with burglary

Three men were arrested on the M4 motorway as they attempted to get back to Dublin following the attempted burglary of a house in Collooney, Co. Sligo on Thursday, January 18 last.

Earlier that day, three houses, two in Drumshanbo and one in Ballinamore, were the target of thieves. Gardai believe the same gang are responsible.

The two burglaries and an attempted burglary took place during daylight hours. A small sum of cash was taken in one burglary in Drumshanbo, while a front door was damaged in another attempted burglary in the same town. Jewellery was taken in the Ballinamore burglary.

Three men were arrested later that day by Gardaí as part of ongoing operations targeting organised criminal groups involved in burglary and related crime.

The men were arrested, with the help of the Air Support Unit, at approximately 5pm on the M4 near Kinnegad, Co. Westmeath as they fled from the attempted burglary in the Collooney area of Sligo.

The three occupants of the car, two aged in their 20s and one in his 30s, were arrested and were brought to Ballymote Garda Station for questioning.

They were subsequently charged with one of the burglaries in Drumshanbo and appeared at a special sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last Friday night.

The men are James Connors, no fixed abode, and Thomas Connors and Patrick McCarthy, both of 1 Lealand Close, Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

They were remanded in custody to appear at Harristown District Court this Friday, January 26.

Supt Kevin English is advising the public to be aware that houses are being targeted by criminal elements during the day time and to ensure that valuables such as cash and jewellery are properly secured. Any suspicious people or cars should also be reported to the Gardai, he advised.