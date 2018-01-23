Forget Status Yellow, tonight's wind warning has been upgraded to Orange

Met Éireann has raise the Status Yellow wind warning issued for this evening to Status Orange.

According to forecasts a weather depression now named Storm Georgina - sure to rile Channel 4 weather presenter, Liam Dutton - will track to the northwest of the country tonight. Southwest winds will reach mean speeds between 65 and 80 km/h, gusting up to 120 km/h for a time tonight.

The warning remains in place from midnight tonight until 5am tomorrow - Wednesday, January 24.