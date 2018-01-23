#bringinthewashing
Forget Status Yellow, tonight's wind warning has been upgraded to Orange
An Orange weather alert has been issued by Met Eireann with high winds expected this evening.
Met Éireann has raise the Status Yellow wind warning issued for this evening to Status Orange.
According to forecasts a weather depression now named Storm Georgina - sure to rile Channel 4 weather presenter, Liam Dutton - will track to the northwest of the country tonight. Southwest winds will reach mean speeds between 65 and 80 km/h, gusting up to 120 km/h for a time tonight.
The warning remains in place from midnight tonight until 5am tomorrow - Wednesday, January 24.
