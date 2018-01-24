Appointment
Waterford Director of Service recommended as new Leitrim Council Chief
Lar Power.
Lar Power, Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Services, Economic Development & Planning, Waterford City and County Council, has been recommended by the Public Appointments Service for appointment as Chief Executive of Leitrim County Council.
The recommendation will be considered by the Council in the coming days.
Mr Power previously worked for Waterford City Council, Wexford County Council and Waterford County Council.
