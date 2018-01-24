Manorhamilton to Sligo early bus proving popular with passengers

The new Bus Éireann bus service that departs from Manorhamilton’s Sligo Road Bus Stop each morning from Monday until Saturday (inclusive) at 7.57am and arrives in Sligo Bus Station at 8.25am has proved very popular with all people in the general Manorhamilton area.



On its way into Sligo from Manorhamilton the new Bus Éireann bus service makes stops near Sligo IT and Sligo University Hospital on Ash Lane. Bus Éireann also in December last year introduced a new bus evening service from Sligo to Manorhamilton in conjunction with its early morning service from Manor to Sligo (referred to above).



The new Bus Éireann evening service from Sligo to Manorhamilton departs from Sligo Bus Station at 5.45pm and arrives in Manorhamilton at 6.15pm. The two new Bus Éireann additional services from Manorhamilton to Sligo (morning) and from Sligo to Manorhamilton (evening) from Monday to Saturday (inclusive) have been greatly appreciated by the travelling public since they were introduced less than two months ago.



Following the introduction of the two new bus services the Bus Éireann buses now leave Manorhamilton (Sligo Road Bus Stop) every day for Sligo from Monday to Saturday (inclusive) at 7.57am; 10.05pm; 12.25pm; 3.08pm and 6.30pm.



Bus Éireann buses leave Sligo Station for Manorhamilton (New Line Bus Stop) each day from Monday to Saturday (inclusive) at 7.30am; 9.15am; 11.45am; 2.45pm and 5.45pm.



On Sundays Bus Éireann buses leave Manorhamilton (Sligo Road Bus Stop) at 12.25pm; 3.40pm and 5.25pm. The return buses on Sundays from Sligo (Bus Station) to Manorhamilton (New Line Bus Stop) leave Sligo 9.15am; 11.45am and 5pm.

For many years community groups, like the North Leitrim Community Development Network, and business organisations, campaigned to have an early morning and late evening bus service introduced , serving Manorhamilton and Sligo.



Now that these two new services are up and running, local community groups and business organisation urge everyone in the Manorhamilton area to use the services, so that Bus Éireann continues to provide them for all local people who wish to travel between Manor and Sligo, and vices versa.