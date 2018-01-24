Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs in Ballinamore

Gardai in Carrick-on-Shannon have confirmed to the Leitrim Observer that a man was arrested, on foot of a report, for allegedly selling drugs in Ballinamore on Saturday, January 13 last.

Supt Kevin English said a man was arrested on that date and was taken to Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station. A substance was found on his person which has been sent for analysis.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.