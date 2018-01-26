Croghan man convicted of Christmas Eve assault on Garda

Joe Linnane, Enagh, Croghan, Boyle was convicted of a number of offences when his cases came before last week’s sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

Mr Linnane had been in Court in relation to a separate matter which was struck out by Judge Kevin P Kilrane with Mr Linnane leaving the Courthouse before the other matters involving him were called.

Judge Kilrane opted to hear the case in Mr Linnane’s absence with Gda Clement McCormack outlining the facts behind the incident that occurred on December 24, 2016.

Gda McCormack said at 10.22pm a report was received of two males causing a disturbance in Paddy’s Bar, Main St, Carrick-on-Shannon and who were throwing items at the bar man. Gda McCormack, accompanied by Gda Des Flanagan, went to Paddy’s Bar where they were told the two men had left the premises.

Gda McCormack added, “At 1.26pm I detected Joe Linnane and Michael McDonagh. Joe had a cigarette in his hand and started shouting at me to f**k off.”

Gda McCormack said he informed Mr Linnane there was a bench warrant in existence for him at which point the defendant lunged forward in an aggressive manner.

Gda McCormack told the Court he was able to restrain Mr Linanne until Gda Flanagan came to his assistance at which point Mr Linnane was arrested and he was conveyed to Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station.

Mr Linnane was subsequently arrested and charged with assault, being intoxicated to such an extent as to be a danger to himself or others and threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour in a public place.

Following caution, Mr Linnane replied, “Shove that up your hole” to the first charge. He made no reply to caution after the second charge was read to him and following the third caution he replied, “F**k off.”

When asked about injuries he sustained, Gda McCormack told the Court he required a knee operation which ruled him out of work for four months, adding, “There was no injury from the slap across the face other than a bit of swelling.”

Addressing the Court defending solicitor Peter Collins said, “He says he was approached and tackled without warning by two Gardai.”

In reply Gda McCormack answered, “That is not true. I dealt with Joe Linnane before and he wasn’t violent. I wasn’t expecting him to lash out.”

Mr Collins put it to Gda McCormack that Mr Linnane will argue he was acting in self-defence, Gda McCormack replied, “Absolutely not.”

Judge Kilrane imposed a conviction in relation to the charges against Mr Linnane and issued a bench warrant for his arrest.