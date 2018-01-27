Judge warns underage defendant - 'If he keeps this up he’ll end up in prison'

A young person, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had his case for threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Cartown, Carrick-on-Shannon on March 16, 2017 adjourned until June with Judge Kilrane commenting, “then he’s in the adults club.”

Insp Donal Sweeney said Gardai received a call from security at Cartown in relation to an aggressive youth. When Gardai arrived the youth was being removed from the premises and was observed being abusive.

Insp Sweeney said the defendant was then conveyed to Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station where he spent a number of hours in custody before his identity was established. The Court heard the youth would not cooperate with Gardai.

The defendant’s parents were contacted at 12.30pm after his identity was established and his father, who had to travel from a neighbouring county, collected him at 3am.

Defending solicitor Dara Callaghan said the defendant, who is 17, suffers from ADHD.

He added, “I can’t offer an excuse for his behaviour which was outrageous.”

The defendant’s mother addressed the Court saying, “He went to the disco that night, he seemed ok when I spoke to him at 8.30pm. I don’t know what happened after. It’s not his nature.”

Having heard the evidence Judge Kilrane opted to adjourn matters until June commenting, “If he keeps this up he’ll end up in prison. He’ll be 18 in May, I'll adjourn matters until June, then he’s in the adult’s club.”

Judge Kilrane granted liberty for matters to be re-entered if there is any allegation of re-offending.