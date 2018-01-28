Carrick-on Shannon man facing jail term if he re-offends

Christopher Stokes, 7 Rosebank, Carrick-on-Shannon was warned by Judge Kevin P Kilrane that he faces a six month jail sentence if he re-offends.

Mr Stokes appeared before last week's sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court charged with criminal damage at King Kebabish, Quay St, Carrick-on-Shannon on April 14, 2015.

Judge Kilrane was informed the defendant had re-offended while on bail.

Mr Stokes appeared before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court in December charged with stealing from a tip jar in a local business for which he received a conviction and a €100 fine.

When Mr Stokes was asked why he re-offended he replied, “I don't know. I don't know what came over me.”

In reply, Judge Kilrane remarked, “But this comes over you all the time.”

Adjourning matters until March 20 Judge Kilrane said he would remand the defendant on continuing bail “with some difficulty.”

He added, “If you re-offend in the meantime you are going to prison for six months.”