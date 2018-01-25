Leitrim Ladies concede opening league match

Leitrim Ladies opening game in this year’s Lidl Ladies National Football League is off after Leitrim conceded the game.

The game, due to take place on Sunday in Division 3, Round 1, was due to take place at 2pm in Hawkfield.

In this week's Leitrim Observer it was reported that the Leitrim Ladies are still waiting to appoint a new manager to the County Senior football team.

Leitrim Ladies GFA officials are scheduled to hold a special meeting this week to appoint a new manager to succeed Philip Brady and the Leitrim Observer understands that up to eight applications were received for the position after it was advertised earlier this month.



The short time-frame in appointing will not help Leitrim's chances of promotion and in a tough division that features neighbours Roscommon and Longford as well as Wexford, Offaly, Meath and Down, the new manager faces a tough introduction to the role.



It is not known if the Ladies panel have been meeting up for training although the County Board did organise a training session in recent weeks.