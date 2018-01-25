20 patients on trolleys in Sligo University Hospital today

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation's daily trolley watch figures show that there are 20 patients on trolleys today, Thursday, in Sligo University Hospital.

The Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar reports 29 patients on trolleys while there are one each in Cavan General Hospital and Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe.

Nationally, today there is an overall total of 507 patients on trolleys.