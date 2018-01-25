Did you lose a ring on the train last Wednesday?

Irish Rail have launched an appeal after a diamond ring was discovered on one of its trains on Wednesday.

The discovery was made on the 19.05 Connolly to Sligo train on Wednesday.

Sligo Station Master, Mary Connolly, said, "We find a lot of missing items on our trains but this ring is obviously really special to someone.

"I'd say the poor owner is tearing her hair out. She must be gutted. Hopefully she'll see this message and get in touch and we can get her ring back to her."

Ms Connolly said anyone with information can contact her on 071 916 9888.