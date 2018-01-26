Friday's local death notices

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Desmond Clarke, Station Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon

Desmond (Dessie) ex ESB. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sisters Marina and Patsy, brothers Dermot and Kevin, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Removal on Friday to St Michael's Church, Drumlion for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery. (House private Friday morning please).

Dympna Reilly, Kilsarn, Loughduff, Co. Cavan / Redhills, Co. Cavan / Dublin

The death has occurred on January 24 of Dympna Reilly Junior, Pembroke Road, Dublin; Killyfana, Redhills, Co Cavan and formerly Kilsarn, Loughduff, Co Cavan (suddenly). Predeceased by her father Michéal. Darling daughter of Dympna, cherished sister of Sheila, Rosaleen and William. Deeply missed by her family, her boyfriend Barry, Dympna Senior's partner Barry, her nephew Cillian, God-daughter and niece Rhona, brothers-in-law Ross and Jim, William's partner Joyce, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and a wide circle of friends. The Leitrim Observer would like to offer our sincere sympathies to Sheila (Group Head of Digital Iconic Newspapers which includes the Leitrim Observer) and to all the Reilly family on the very sad passing of Dympna.

Ena Maguire (née Gunning), Stranagress, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim

Late of Ballymoe/Oxford. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton from 4.00 to 6.30 on Friday evening, with removal to St Mary's Church, Glenfarne arriving at 7.00 pm. Funeral mass on Saturday at 11.00 am followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. House private & family flowers only please.

Brigid Gallagher, Glenkeel, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Brigid Gallagher London and late of Glenkeel, Kiltyclogher Co Leitrim. Removal of remains this Sunday 28th to St Patrick's Church, Kiltyclogher for funeral Mass at 11.30am Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Betty Eager (née Hayes), 11 Forest Glade, Portumna, Co. Galway / Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

Formerly of Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and originally from Ballinakill, Loughrea, Co. Galway. Betty passed away peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe after a short illness. Pre-deceased by her husband Robin. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Susan, son Colin, daughter-in-law Shy, son-in-law Ian, grandson Robin, sisters Mary and Phil, brothers Liam and Sean, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins and a large circle of friends. Reposing at St. Mary's Funeral Home, Woodford on Thursday, January 25th from 5pm. with prayers at 7 pm. Private cremation to follow. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 27th at 12 noon in St. Joseph's Church, Ballinakill followed by interment of ashes in Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice.

Myles O'Gorman, Lucan, Dublin / Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Myles O’Gorman, Lucan and formerly Boyle, Co Roscommon, on January 24th 2018. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip. Beloved husband of Betty and much loved father of Aidan, Myles, Paul and Eilish. Doting granddad to Bronagh. Myles will be forever loved and sadly missed by his loving family, his daughter-in-law Lydia, brothers Andy and Donal, sister Maura, extended family and friends. Reposing at his home on Friday between 4pm and 8pm. Funeral service will be held at Newlands Crematorium Temple on Saturday at 2.30pm followed by Cremation. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Roscommon Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. (Donation box will be in Temple).

May they all Rest in Peace.