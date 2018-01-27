We might even see a bit of sunshine this afternoon!
This mornings rain will clear as the day progresses and we will even have some bright spells to look forward to!
The rain will clear eastwards on Saturday morning and the rest of the day will be dry part from a little patchy light drizzle in places.
There will be some short bright or sunny spells but there will be a lot of cloud about.
Today will be a milder day with highs of 10 to 13 Celsius in moderate to fresh and gusty west to southwest winds.
