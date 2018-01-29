43 organisations in 19 counties have applied to be recognised as Family Resource Centres as part of Tusla – Child and Family Agency’s Family Resource Centre Programme. There are currently 109 Family Resource Centres around the country including two in Co Leitrim, offering a range of services and supports to local communities.

An additional 11 new Family Resource Centres will be supported this year due to additional funding provided to Tusla as part of Budget 2018. The applications are currently being assessed by Tusla and the 11 successful applicants will be announced in early March.

Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr Katherine Zappone, said “I was pleased to secure additional resources in Budget 2018 to support the work of Family Support Centres and to facilitate the expansion of the Family Resource Centre Programme. Additional funding of €3.0 million is being provided to Tusla in 2018 to support this initiative. I very much value the work undertaken across the country by Family Resource Centres in working with vulnerable children and families who need our help and support. It is encouraging to see such a high level of interest on the part of providers in seeking to join the expanded Programme”.

Fred McBride, Chief Executive, Tusla, said “We’re delighted with the level of interest in the Family Centre Resource Centre Programme. The expansion of the Programme will see 11 more communities supported through a range of services including family support work, counselling, education and training courses and youth groups.

Family Resource Centres are rooted in and part of local communities and as a result they can identify need in families and communities early and offer appropriate interventions and supports. The increase in funding fir Tusla’s Family Resource Centre Programme is an important part of our work to prioritise early intervention across our services.”