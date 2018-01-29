It's Monday....but on the good news front we won't see more heavy rain today!
Sunny spells expected today
According to Met Éireann - and we are putting our absolute faith in the forecasters here - the last of the rain will clear away this morning to give a bright day with sunny spells.
It will though, be a cooler day than of late with afternoon highs of just 6 to 8 Celsius. Moderate west to northwest winds, will be fresh for a time near windward coasts but will ease everywhere towards evening.
