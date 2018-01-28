Call to extend qualifying criteria for Disabilities Tax Relief Scheme

Sinn Féin councillor, Padraig Fallon, has put forward a proposal calling for the extension of the medical qualifying criteria for drivers and passengers hoping to avail of the Disabilities Tax Relief Scheme.

Speaking at the January council meeting, Cllr Fallon asked that the Minister of Sate for Disabilities and the Minister for Finance, be contacted with a view to amending the current eligibility for tax relief to include those without the use of one hand or arm.

Cllr Fallon said that the current qualifying criteria under the scheme excluded people who did not have the use of one hand or arm such as those who may have suffered a stroke.

His proposal was seconded by Cllr Mary Bohan and was unanimously passed by the Council.

Cllr Fallon also asked that this motion be circulated to other councils around the country.