Manor Rangers advance to last 16 of SFAI Skechers National Cup

Last Saturday proved to be a day to remember for Manorhamilton Rangers U15’s when they overcame Cabinteely in the SFAI Skechers National Cup.

Travelling to Dublin, the visitors arrived full of confidence, and they left with the win and a place in the last 16 of the competition thanks to a 2-1 scoreline.

Eanna Clancy and Patrick Montgomery bagged the all-important goals, with other notable performances from a range of players.

The win sees Manor Rangers set up a last 16 tie with Bohemians after they beat Tuam Celtic, also on Saturday.

