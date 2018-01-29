Local farmer Colm Stenson to feature on Ear to the Ground

Eslin man Colm Stenson will next week feature on RTE's Ear to the Ground as the issue of forestry in the country gets further national attention.

Farmers have worked the land in Co Leitrim for generations, but things are changing - there’s a forestry boom and plantations are appearing all over the county, but not everyone is on board with it.

The price of land has increased as investors seek to enter the forestry scheme, which is tax free. Some farmers say they can't expand and grow their business because of a lack of available land.



Colm Stenson, a young farmer outside Carrick-On-Shannon, is one of the concerned residents who is struggling to expand his farm due to the lack of land. Colm is a part-time farmer and until he can source reasonably priced land to grow, he will be unable to go full-time with his passion.

Ella McSweeney travels to Leitrim to meet Colm and to find out more about the concerns of farmers in the area.

Colm will feature on Ear to the Ground on Thursday, February 8 at 8.30pm.