Irish Athletic Boxing Association
Manorhamilton's Dearbhla Rooney claims fifth Irish boxing title
Manorhamilton's Dearbhla Rooney claimed an incredible fifth Irish title on Friday night last when she defeated Ellie Preston from Baldoyle in the Irish Athletic Boxing Association U-18 57kg category final.
It proved to be a decisive victory for the Manorhamilton boxer as she emerged triumphant on a 5-0 score.
Fighting out of the Sean McDermott Boxing Club, Dearbhla secured her place in last Friday's final when she defeated Zara Breslin from Waterford’s Tramore Boxing Club by a 4-1 week earlier.
Dearbhla, who is also an excellent gaelic footballer and soccer player was warmly congratulated by Glencar/Manorhamilton and Manor Rangers.
