16-year-old arrested for hoax bomb calls in Leitrim

Gardai have confirmed that a 16-year-old youth has been arrested in Dublin in relation to six hoax bomb calls that took place in Leitrim and Sligo recently.

There were two hoax bomb calls made to Tesco in Carrick-on-Shannon on Wednesday, January 10 and two hoax bomb calls to SuperValu in Manorhamilton on Tuesday, January 9 and Friday, January 12. There was also a bomb scare at a premises in Mohill on Saturday, January 13, as well as a hoax call made to a premises in Sligo.

Superintendent Kevin English told today's meeting of Co. Leitrim Joint Policing Committee that a 16-year-old youth is in custody after being arrested in Dublin this morning and is being detained in relation to the commission of those crimes.

Supt English acknowledge that the hoax calls caused huge disruption and dislocation but said the Gardai were duty bound to evacuate the premises and carry out searches.