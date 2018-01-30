Weather update: More rain and windy conditions this evening and maybe even a few flurries as well
We will be seeing more rain this evening.
Any frost will clear away quite quickly this morning. It will be cloudy but mainly dry for the day. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees, in light to moderate south to southwest breezes, later increasing. Outbreaks of rain will begin to spread from the northwest this evening.
Tonight
It will be windy tonight with fresh to strong southwest winds. Outbreaks of rain will become widespread but will clear to more showery conditions later in the night. There may be a few wintry showers on high ground by dawn but accumulations are not expected to be significant. Lowest temperatures 0 to 2 degrees.
