Weather update: Blustery conditions today with snow on higher ground

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Hurricane Ophelia could impact on Kilkenny

Heavy rain and blustery conditions in Leitrim today.

According to Met Éireann today, Wednesday, will be a cold and blustery day, with heavy showers, scattered at first and becoming more widespread in the afternoon.

These showers will be wintry on high ground and there will be a risk of thunderstorms also. Top temperatures of just 5 to 7 degrees but strong and gusty west to northwesterly winds will make it seem closer to freezing.

Wrap up well!