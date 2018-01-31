Weather update: Blustery conditions today with snow on higher ground
Heavy rain and blustery conditions in Leitrim today.
According to Met Éireann today, Wednesday, will be a cold and blustery day, with heavy showers, scattered at first and becoming more widespread in the afternoon.
These showers will be wintry on high ground and there will be a risk of thunderstorms also. Top temperatures of just 5 to 7 degrees but strong and gusty west to northwesterly winds will make it seem closer to freezing.
Wrap up well!
