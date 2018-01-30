Rehearsed reading of a new play - 'How to Live Completely' at The Glens Centre

Meet Lucinda Livingstone. She will change your life. She’s travelled all over the globe, to the darkest corners and the deepest beyonds, to find the Real Truth (not the Fake Truth, which is what you have now). And lucky you, because she’s come back to tell you how you can be better than you are now, which is worse than you could be. All you need to do is follow these ten simple steps…

A rehearsed reading of a new play by Miriam Needham: ‘How to Live Completely’ is a comedy that lovingly pokes fun at “wellness” culture and the need for constant self-improvement. Developed as part of the Upstart Residency in The Glens Centre.

This free event will be held in Manorhamilton's Glens Centre on Wednesday, February 7 at 8pm.

For further information please click here.