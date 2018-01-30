Gardai confirm 16-year-old released and file being prepared for DPP following Leitrim and Sligo bomb scares

Gardai in Carrick-on-Shannon have confirmed that a 16-year-old who was arrested in Dublin yesterday (Monday) in relation to six hoax bomb calls that took place in Leitrim and Sligo recently has been released from his detention and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

There were two hoax bomb calls made to Tesco in Carrick-on-Shannon on Wednesday, January 10 and two hoax bomb calls to SuperValu in Manorhamilton on Tuesday, January 9 and Friday, January 12. There was also a bomb scare at a premises in Mohill on Saturday, January 13, as well as a hoax call made to a premises in Sligo.



Supt Kevin English told yesterday's meeting of Co. Leitrim Joint Policing Committee that the hoax calls caused huge disruption and dislocation but said the Gardai were duty bound to evacuate the premises and carry out searches.