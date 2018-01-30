BREAKING: Man in intensive care after serious incident in Ballymahon

Gardaí have launched a public appeal for information following a serious incident in Ballymahon this morning which has left a man in intensive care and a number of vehicles in the south Longford town damaged.

It's believed a row involving a number of men took place on Main Street between the hours of 6:30am and 8am, culminating in a man sustaining serious injuries.

He has since been taken to Mullingar's Midlands Regional Hospital where he is being cared for by medics in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Leader has learned a Mass took place at St Mel's Cathedral this morning, the upshot of which ended in an altercation taking place in nearby Kenagh.

It's there detectives believe a man may have been the victim of a stabbing incident before at least two vehicles were rammed in Ballymahon shortly after.

A van has since been seized in Mullingar by investigating officers.

It's not known how or what sparked this morning's incident, though the Leader understands it is linked to an internal Traveller related feud.

A number of people are believed to have flown into Ireland ahead of a religious ceremony which is due to take place at Ballymacormack Cemetery later today.

Gardaí have this morning launched an investigation into the incident with two vehicles, including a UK registered jeep, being cordoned off.

A single lane stop go system has also been put in place as investigators look for clues as to what may have prompted the incident.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed anything untoward in the Ballymahon area between 6:30am and 8am this morning to contact them at Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.