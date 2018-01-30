Met Eireann issue wind and snow warnings

Met Eireann have issued two status yellow weather warnings for a number of counties, including Leitrim.

The status yellow snow-ice warning is in place for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Louth and Leitrim. Met Eireann say there is a risk of snow showers, especially over high ground, leading to accumulations up to 3cm. The warning comes into effect from 3am and is valid until 3pm tomorrow afternoon.

There is also a status yellow wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick. Westerly winds veering northwest will reach at times 55-60 km/hr near coastal fringes.

This warning is in effect from 6am tomorrow morning.