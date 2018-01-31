Two Status Yellow warnings in place for Leitrim today

Two Status Yellow weather warnings are now in place for Leitrim.

Earlier this morning a Satus Yellow Wind Warning was issued for Counties Leitrim, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick. Met Éireann forecasters say that westerly winds, veering northwest, will reach mean speeds of 55-60 km/h with gusts of up to 110 km/h at the coasts.This warning will remain in place until midnight tonight.

A Status Yellow Snow-ice warning is also in effect for Counties Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal and Louth.

There is a risk risk of snow showers, especially over high ground, leading to accumulations up to 3cm in places. Driving conditions will be hazardous and motorists are advised to slow down. This warning remains in place until 3pm this afternoon.