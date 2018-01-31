HSE to assign agency speech therapist to St Patrick's Hospital , Carrick-on-Shannon

The HSE is in the final stages of appointing an agency Speech Therapist to St Patrick's Hospital in Carrick-on-Shannon after nearly 10 months without the service.

In December last year, Cllr Caillian Ellis asked Deputy Eamon Scanlon to seek clarity on the provision of the Speech and Language Therapy Service at St Patrick's Hospital after it emerged the existing speech therapist has not been replaced when she went on maternity leave early last year.

The Speech Therapist is due back to work on March 28, this year.

Deputy Eamon Scanlon has since been informed that an agency speech therapist will be appointed to St Patrick's in the interim. The selected candidate is currently being garda vetted, once this process is complete the service provision will resume in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Cllr Caillian Ellis said the situation was totally unacceptable.

"This role has not been filled since last March. The full time speech therapist obviously had to notify the HSE that she was going on maternity leave before she left her post. Why wan't a replacement organised for her before she left?" he asked.

"I know patients who have suffered a minor stroke and need to use the Speech and Language Therapy Service as part of their rehabilitation. For months now they have had no access to this service at St Patrick's. Somebody should be held accountable for this."