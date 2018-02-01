€200,000 funding allocation for planning and design of new Hartley Bridge

Senator Frank Feighan has welcomed a €200,000 funding allocation towards the planning and design of a new Hartley Bridge in Carrick-on-Shannon to replace the existing bridge, which is in very poor condition.

“Leitrim County Council has committed to replacing Hartley Bridge over the next three years and I welcome the allocation of €200,000 by the Department of Transport towards the planning and design of a new bridge.



“It is very evident that the existing bridge has serious structural problems, as confirmed by surveys, and there has been a long-standing campaign by the local community for it to be replaced.



“This funding essentially gives the green light to ensuring that the local community will have a new bridge in the not-too-distant future.”



Hartley Bridge is a vital connector between Leitrim and Roscommon but is in a bad state of repair and is currently subject to a 3 tonne weight limit.



Structural tests were carried out on the bridge in early 2017 and Leitrim County Council made an application to the Department of Transport for funding for a replacement bridge.