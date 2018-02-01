Further delay for An Bord Pleanala decision on future of new Carrick-on-Shannon Lidl store

An Bord Pleanala has confirmed that an appeal, brought by Ireland Property S.a.r.l. against a decision by Leitrim County Council to refuse to grant planning for a new two storey licensed Lidl foodstore in Carrick-on-Shannon, has been delayed yet again.

The decision had been expected today, February 1, but a spokesperson for An Bord Pleanala told the Leitrim Observer that a backlog of cases meant no decision has yet been reached.

Although no new date has been set it is believed the result of the appeal will not be made available until next week.