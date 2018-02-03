Dog that attacked Jack Russell was 'like a small calf'

“It always puzzles me why people living in small quarters, apartments, have these kind of dogs. I don’t know why they do it, it must be to provide some sort of status - my dog is bigger than your dog,” said Judge Kevin P. Kilrane prior to instructing

Elizabeth O’Reilly, 31 Riverside Apartments, Ballinamore to return to Court with €648 in compensation.

Ms O’Reilly appeared before last week’s sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court charged with being the owner of an uncontrolled dog at Canal Road, Ballinamore on March 25, 2017.

Giving summary evidence Insp Denis Harrington told the court a report was received by Gardai in relation to a dog being attacked the previous night along the canal in Ballinamore.

Giving evidence Gda Jimmy Stenson said the attack caused “Extensive damage to a terrier dog.”

He added that the Ms O’Reilly’s dog, an Akita, is on the dangerous dogs list and was not wearing a muzzle or leashed.

The court heard Ms O’Reilly contacted the owners of the injured animal who said they wouldn’t press matters further if the dog was put down and the vet bills paid.

Addressing the court the injured party said, “My dog was a small Jack Russell. The other was like a small calf. The vet said at least he got the right part, if he got the head he was a goner.”

Offering an apology, Ms O’Reilly said, “I do really apologise about what happened. It was late at night.”

Judge Kilrane adjourned matters until January 24 “to have the entire amount paid. “If it is, I may deal with it without a conviction.”