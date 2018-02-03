Conviction for driver who failed to remain at scene of accident

“I consider this type of thing very serious and very nasty. But for the work of Gardai he would not have been found. People who do this, do they deserve a licence? He gets a little credit for the plea of guilty but not much because he was cornered,” said Judge Kilrane prior to imposing a conviction.

Gary Nicholson, Sheegora, Boyle, Co. Roscommon appeared before last week’s siting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident at Lough Key Viewing Bay, Boyle on January 23, 2017.

Insp Denis Harrington gave summary evidence saying at 9pm on the date in question the injured party was sitting in his vehicle at Lough Key Viewing Bay when another car entered the carpark, struck his car and then drove off.

Following enquiries, the defendant was located and made full admissions saying he panicked and drove off.

Defending solicitor Laura Spellman said the defendant had paid the sum of €1,000 to the injured party through the Gardai. She noted he works as a diagnostics technician adding, “I ask that he be left with his licence. I am asking for a chance on his behalf.”

Imposing a conviction and a €500 fine Judge Kilrane addressed the defendant saying, “You sped off because you thought you would get away with it.”