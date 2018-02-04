Cootehall woman told if she re-offends she will go to prison

A Cootehall woman who faces a string of public order charges dating back over the last two years had her bail conditions lifted at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last Friday but was warned that if she re-offends she will go to prison.

Ciara O’Riordan, Coote Lodge, Cootehall, Boyle, Co. Roscommon is charged with:

being intoxicated in public on June 21, 2016 at Main St, Carrick-on-Shannon;

being intoxicated in public and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour on August 8, 2016 at Market Yard, Carrick-on-Shannon;

being intoxicated in public and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour on January 15, 2017, at Main St, Carrick-on-Shannon;

assaulting Garda Orla Gilmartin at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on January 15, 2017;

being intoxicated in public and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour on May 6, 2017 at County Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon;

being intoxicated in public and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour on August 1, 2017 at Patrick St, Boyle;

being intoxicated in public on August 1, 2017 at SuperValu, Elphin St, Boyle;

being intoxicated in public and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour on August 17, 2017 at Main St, Boyle;

being intoxicated in public and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour on August 31, 2017 at Main St, Boyle;

being intoxicated in public and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour on September 4, 2017 at Tai Chi Court, Bridge St, Boyle;

being intoxicated in public and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour on October 19, 2017 at Main St, Boyle;

being intoxicated in public and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and assaulting Michael Higgins at Alley Bar, Boyle on October 19, 2017 at Alley Bar, Boyle;

being intoxicated in public and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour on October 19, 2017 at Bridge St, Boyle;

assaulting Garda Sharon McGowan at Castlerea Garda Station on October 19, 2017;

being intoxicated in public and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour on November 26, 2017 at Elphin St, Boyle;

unlawful damage to a plate glass window valued at €300 property of Daniel Griffin at Cootehall on November 26, 2017;

being intoxicated in public and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour on December 15, 2017 at Bridge St, Boyle;

threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour on January 4, 2018 at Bridge St, Boyle;

being intoxicated in public on January 6, 2018 at Bridge St, Boyle.

Addressing the court, Ms O’Riordan said she is living at home with her father and has barely left the house. “I don’t think you’ve any idea how stressed I am,” she said.

Her father told the court that she was “very good for four weeks up to yesterday.” He said her self-esteem is shattered and she is paranoid when she drinks. He said that she is extremely caring when she doesn’t drink.

Mr O’Riordan said there is no alcohol in the house. He said Ciara has made a number of serious attempts recently and has been extremely helpful to him.

“Everyone has an opinion on me, you’d swear I’d murdered someone,” she said.

Inspector Denis Harrington said he admired Mr O’Riordan for being so forthright but said it was too soon to allow her back into Carrick-on-Shannon and Boyle where these alleged offences were committed.

Judge Kilrane said he would lift her bail conditions to allow her to come and go. “If you re-offend you must go to prison,” he warned.

He set a condition that she would consume no alcohol whatsoever.

He adjourned the matters back to April 27 with liberty to re-enter and asked for a Probation Report on that occasion.

“Can I get that in writing?” Ms O’Riordan asked. “Because the next old biddy that rings the Guards, I swear I’ll go mental.”