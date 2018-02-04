Disqualified for two years

Cyril O’Loughlin, Magurk, Leckaun PO, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim was convicted at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last Friday of drunk driving at Aghadark, Ballinamore on October 13, 2017.

Mr O’Loughlin pleaded guilty to the offence and also to dangerous driving on that date.

The court heard that on that date at approximately 10.55pm he collided with an oncoming vehicle being driven by a woman who had three children with her in the car.

There were no injuries sustained. Mr O’Loughlin was arrested and brought to Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station. The subsequent reading was 65mcgs of alcohol per 100mls of breath.

He told the court that he had driven from Manorhamilton to Ballinamore for a charity event. He said he was headbutted that night and had his teeth knocked out.

He said a man was “eyeballing” him and he got wound up and drank more and more.

Judge Kilrane described it as a bad case and convicted and fined him €400, giving him five months to pay, and disqualified him from driving for two years. He struck out the charge of dangerous driving.