Four year disqualification for no insurance

Martin Muntean, 11 Warren Grove, Boyle, Co. Roscommon pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on April 16, 2017 at Great Meadow, Boyle.

Carrick-on-Shannon District Court heard the 23-year-old single man who lives with his parents in Boyle was stopped that day and was found to have no insurance. The tax on the car was out since April 2016. The car was seized.

He has a previous conviction for no insurance at Athlone District Court in January 2014 where he was fined €1,000 and disqualified for two years.

Judge Kevin Kilrane convicted and fined him €300 for the offence, giving him five months to pay, and disqualified him from driving for four years. He was also convicted of having no tax which was taken into consideration.

“It’s very important you do not drive while disqualified,” he told the defendant.