Public meeting tonight in Aughavas has been postponed

The public meeting scheduled for tonight, February 1, 2018 in St Joseph's National School, Aughavas, has been postponed as a mark of respect following the untimely passing of Teresa Moran.

Teresa served as Prinicpal of the nearby Cloone NS and also served on the Board of Management in Aughavas. She was a much loved and valued member of the Aughavas and Cloone communities and St Joseph's NS Principal, Seamus Tiernan, said he wished to extend his deepest sympathies to the Moran family on behalf of the school and the community.

The meeting will be rescheduled and a new date will be announced as soon as possible.