R280 still closed this morning following last night's collision in Carrick-on-Shannon

A female motorcyclist is being treated for head injuries in Sligo University Hospital.
The Leitrim Road (R280) remains closed at Cartown, Carrick-on-Shannon this morning following a collision between a motorcycle and a truck yesterday evening.
Gardaí are investigating a collision at Drumlumman, Carrick on Shannon at 6pm on February 1.
A female motorcyclist was taken to Sligo University Hospital with head injuries.
Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to slow down and be aware of changed traffic conditions.
