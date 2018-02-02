Desperate appeal to find dog missing near Drumkeerin

A family is desperately trying to locate their much loved pet, an 11-year-old female white German Shepherd named Shadow.

She went missing while out on a walk in the Tawnylea area of Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim earlier this week. No trace has been found of her and her family are hoping the public may be able to help them locate their much loved pet.

Anyone with information on Shadow is asked to contact her owners on 0863614537 or 0894909572.