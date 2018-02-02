R280 has reopened following serious accident in Carrick-on-Shannon

The R280 has reopened this evening following a serious accident that occurred at 6pm yesterday evening, February 1.

A female motorcyclist was taken to Sligo University Hospital with head injuries following a collision with a truck.

The road was closed since the accident occurred and remained closed throughout the day while Gardaí investigated the collision which occurred at Drumlumman, Carrick on Shannon.

The road was reopened at approximately 4.30pm today.