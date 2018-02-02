R280 has reopened following serious accident in Carrick-on-Shannon

The R280 has reopened this evening following a serious accident that occurred at 6pm yesterday evening, February 1.

A female motorcyclist was taken to Sligo University Hospital with head injuries following a collision with a truck.

Leitrim Traffic - R280 remains closed this morning following an accident involving a motorcycle and truck yesterday evening, Female motorcyclist taken to Sligo University Hospital with head injuries. Local diversions are in place — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 2, 2018

The road was closed since the accident occurred and remained closed throughout the day while Gardaí investigated the collision which occurred at Drumlumman, Carrick on Shannon.

#LEITRIM Leitrim Rd (R280) outside Carrick-on-Shannon has reopened following a crash yesterday (1st). https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE February 2, 2018

The road was reopened at approximately 4.30pm today.