Leitrim deaths - February 4, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

James (Jim) Conlon Aughamelta / Market Street, Dromahair



Conlon James (Jim) Aughamelta, Dromahair and late of Market Street, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Dearly loved Dad of Mary and devoted Grandad to Stephen. Sadly missed by his brothers Bernie and Packie, nephews, niece, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the home of his daughter Mary Gordon, Mullinaskeagh, Dromahair on Monday from 3pm-9pm. House private thereafter. Removal on Tuesday to St Patrick's Church, Dromahair for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards it Creevelea Abbey. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Cardiac Unit, Sligo University Hospital.

Ned O'Shea Carraig Duin and formerly Croke, Street, Thurles, Tipperary / Cavan / Leitrim



In his 90th year. Predeceased by his wife Tina (née Fox), brothers Pat (USA) and Sean. In the loving care of the Matron and Staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles. Deeply regretted by his daughters Maureen and Kathleen, brother Gus, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday, February 5, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, February 6, at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. House Strictly Private

Austin Byrne Killiney, Dublin / Aughacashel, Leitrim

Austin Byrne, Killiney, Co. Dublin, late of Aghacashel, Leitrim, Inchicore, Canada and USA on February 2, 2018 (peacefully) in St. Vincent’s Hospital, Austin, predeceased by his sisters Olive and Nuala. Sadly missed by his nephew Karl and his wife Carolyn, niece Sandra and her partner Dick, his grandnephews Christopher, Daniel and Robert, extended family and many friends both at home and abroad.

Reposing on Monday in Quinn’s of Glasthule from 12 noon with removal to Mount Jerome Crematorium arriving for a Funeral Service at 2pm.

Sr. Terence Lawrence Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Sligo

Sr. Terence Lawrence, Marist Convent, Carrick-on- Shannon, Co.Leitrim and Loughill, Cloonacool, Co. Sligo on Friday, February 2 (peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her nieces Celia, Mary and Julia, nephew Michael, her Marist Community, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at the Marist Convent Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday evening, February 4 from 3pm-7pm followed by evening prayers. Removal on Monday morning to St. Mary's Parish Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving for Mass of the Ressurection at 12 o'clock with burial afterwards in Convent Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Marist Convent private on Monday morning please.

John (Sean) Cassidy St. Martin's Avenue, Naas, Kildare / Ballyconnell, Cavan

Beloved husband of the late Maureen and loving father of Tom, Tim, Anne and John. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Brian, daughters-in-law Gillian, Olivia and Adrienne, grandchildren Sarah, Sarah, Clodagh, Lauren, Rachel and Hannah, great-grandson Cameron, brother Aidan, sisters Margaret and Terese, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Sunday from 2pm. Removal on Sunday afternoon at 4.30pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas at 5pm. Funeral on Monday after 10am Mass to St. Corban’s Cemetery, Dublin Road, Naas.