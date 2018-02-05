'Condition of N16 worst in the country'

Fianna Fáil Councillor, John Paul Feeley has called on Cavan County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to immediately act to address the atrocious conditions of the N16 near Blacklion.

“I have never seen the N16 in such a deplorable condition. The surface from the junction with the Dowra Road (R207) to Blacklion Village has been in deteriorating condition over the past 12 months and I have highlighted the need to obtain funding from TII for a complete overlay of this section of the road. However the poor weather conditions during the autumn and winter of 2017 and in particular in recent weeks have rendered the condition of this road disgraceful and it is beyond time that urgent action is taken to bring the road back up to a minimum acceptable standard.

Last year the condition of this road was raised by Councillor Feeley at meetings of Cavan County Council dealing with the roadworks programme and also at meetings of the Cavan-Belturbet Municipal District. Some small-scale remedial work was carried out during 2017 but this has been completely on undone by recent weather conditions.

“I have been advised that TII conduct a comprehensive survey of all national primary roads at least annually. I have to wonder whether the person or persons conducting the survey were paying much attention with the were driving through that part of the N16 in County Cavan as if they were they would have ensured that funds were allocated to address the condition of the road in the short term.

"I have contacted TII directly to ask them for details of their most recent survey and also to engage with Cavan County Council to ensure that work is done without further delay.”

“In my work as a public representative I travel many roads throughout the country in a particular in County Cavan. I do not believe that any part of the national primary network in this county or indeed in this region is in as poor a condition as the N16 is near Blacklion Village. It is a disgraceful and intolerable situation and must be addressed without further delay.”