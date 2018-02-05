Works to be carried out on historic Abbey Manor Hotel site in Dromahair

Works are set to commence on the former Abbey Manor Hotel site this week in Dromahair. In a welcome development agreement has been reached between Irish.Network and the owners on the repair of the roof and cleaning and securing of the site.

Last year Irish.Network was instrumental in the renovation of opening of Leitrim Holiday Village in Dromahair. Irish.network is a national organization that exists in every county in Ireland. Their aim is bolster business, community, and economic development throughout rural Ireland.

Cllr Padraig Fallon told www.leitrimobserver.ie this development is very welcome and said he hoped this signaled the beginning of the restoration of this building.