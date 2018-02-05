Leitrim Gardai are carrying out a technical examination of a crashed car following a string of burglaries

Gardaí are carrying out a technical examination of a black Saab in a bid to identify four males who are believed to have carried out a string of burglaries in the Ballinamore and Newtowngore areas on Saturday night last.

At 8.15pm on Saturday, February 3, a man disturbed four males who had entered his home in the Newtowngore area of Co Leitrim.

The four suspects fled the scene in a black Saab bearing false 06 CN number plates. The car was crashed a short time later in the townland of Drumshingore, Newtowngore and the men fled across nearby fields.

Leitrim District Superintendent, Kevin English, told www.leitrimobserver.ie that additional garda resources were immediately deployed but the suspects were not located. He believes all have now left the area.

During the search it emerged that four more burglaries had been committed in the Ballinamore area between 6.30pm and 8.15pm on the same night. Gardaí believe all five burglaries are linked.

Amounts of cash and jewellery were the focus of the thieves and only a container of coins, taken from the Newtowngore home, has been recovered at this time.

Gardaí are carrying out a technical examination of the crashed Saab in a bid to identify those involved in the burglaries.

Superintendent English said he would like to "acknowledge the excellent co-operation of the public" following the burglaries. He paid particular tribute to the members of the Carrigallen and Ballinamore Community Text Alert Schemes who helped to spread the word to members.

Gardaí are also appealing for those in the Newtowngore area to keep an eye out for a CCTV hard-drive which was removed from one of the homes in Ballinamore targeted by the thieves.

Anyone who may have additional information on the suspects or anyone who may have found anything which could be linked to the burglaries, are asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on (071) 9650510 or ring the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666111.