Status Yellow Snow and Ice warning in place for Leitrim

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Snow-ice Warning for Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan, East Cork, Tipperary, Waterford and Leinster.

Falls of snow are expected this evening and into tonight with accumulations of up to 3cm in places, leading to hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths.

The warning comes into effect from 6pm this evening, Monday, February 5, 2018 and will remain in place until 4am tomorrow.