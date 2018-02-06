An icy start to Tuesday for Leitrim
It will be an icy start this morning.
This morning, Tuesday, February 6, will be a cold, bright day with some sunshine. The frost and ice will clear in most areas but be aware that driving conditions may be hazardous for a time.
It will be mostly dry in the morning and early afternoon, with just isolated showers of rain, sleet or snow. Highest temperatures of just 3 to 6 degrees. Towards evening rain showers will become frequent.
