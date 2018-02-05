Woman due to go on trial accused of simulating the suicide of a homicide victim in Co. Cavan

A 34-year-old Latvian woman is due to go on trial tomorrow (Tuesday) accused of simulating the suicide of a homicide victim in Co. Cavan almost four years ago.

Egita Jaunmaize of no fixed abode, is charged with impeding the apprehension or prosecution of Roman Ponomarcus, knowing or believing him to have committed the offence of murder or some other arrestable offence at The Old Post, Main Street, Kilnaleck, Co Cavan on or about June 27 or June 28 2014.

The prosecution allege that Ms Jaunmaize placed a blue cord around the deceased person's neck so as to simulate her suicide.

Ms Jaunmaize was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court today (Monday) and pleaded not guilty.

Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy swore a jury of seven men and five women to hear the trial, which is due to begin tomorrow and is expected to last two weeks.