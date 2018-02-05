N16 Manorhamilton to Sligo road closed following accident

Gardai in Manorhamilton are advising motorists that the N16 is closed at Shanvaus following an accident.

The road is reported to be very slipy and motorists are also advised to be aware of debris.

#LEITRIM The N16 is closed at Shanvaus, west of Manorhamilton, due to a collision. Gardaí report very slippery driving conditions all along this route with debris also. https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) February 5, 2018