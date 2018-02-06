Met Éireann has extended yesterday's Snow-Ice warning to midnight tonight

The Status Yellow Snow-ice warning issued for Co Leitrim yesterday has been extended nationwide. Originally the alert had been scheduled to end this morning but Met Éireann have extended the warning to cover up to midnight tonight.

More snow showers are likely throughout the day today but accumulations will be unlikely to be more than a couple of centimeters.

Snow showers most frequent in the west and north of the country and both Met Éireann and AA Roadwatch are warning motorists and pedestrians that roads and footpaths will be slippery due to accumulations of ice on untreated surfaces.